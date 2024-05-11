 Three Firefighters Presented with Merit Awards – The Suburban Times

Three Firefighters Presented with Merit Awards

At a recent Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, West Pierce Fire & Rescue Captain John Craig, Firefighters Nathan Hollenbeck and Skylar Brown were presented with Merit awards.

Back in December, they responded to reports of an apartment fire where there were multiple victims trapped inside. They immediately began to search the apartment to execute the rescue as quickly and efficiently as possible.Thanks to their quick and selfless actions, the two children and dog trapped inside were all removed from the structure and made a full recovery.

Thank you to all three for your quick thinking and decisive tactical strategies. Congratulations on a job well done!

