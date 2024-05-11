 Knapp’s Restaurant on North Proctor – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Knapp’s Restaurant on North Proctor

· · Leave a Comment ·

Visiting Knapp’s on a Cold Sunday Morning

Peggy and I hadn’t eaten at Knapp’s Restaurant on North Proctor (Tacoma’s Northend) in ages, so when our friends Jan and Mike called suggesting going out for breakfast, we jumped at the suggestion. It was a Sunday morning, so we were a little worried about getting seats, but spaces were wide open.

Part of the joy in Knapp’s as well as other restaurants that have been around for a while, is being welcomed and sometimes entertained at the same time. Two familiar faces chatted with us. We were all giggles and smiles.

Great Sunday Breakfast

The food was as good as in the past. My chicken fried steak was excellent as was the white gravy (and Peg’s bacon). The eggs were perfect as was everything. There was no big crowd, so we dined, laughed, and talked about life in general.

It was a perfect day, very tasty food, great friends, and lots of laughter. What could be better?

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *