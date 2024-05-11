Community liaison deputies work with railroad owner to clean up Midland encampment – The Suburban Times

Last week, our deputies teamed up with Ra private rail company and its contractor to cleanup a large encampment along the railroad tracks near McKinley Ave E & 72nd St in Midland. Deputies have responded to a significant number of calls for service at the encampment, including reports of shootings and assaults.

During the cleanup, a contractor removed 20,000 pounds of solid waste and deputies trespassed 11 people from the private property. Deputies worked with the property owner on CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design) principals, which were completed as well. This includes removing vegetation, posting “No Trespassing” signs, and site hardening with fence repair and ecology blocks placed at points of entry and exit.

While checking a tent for occupants, deputies located two kittens that had apparently been abandoned. The sweet furballs were transported to the Humane Society for evaluation, care and adoption.

This cleanup is just one of several projects we have been working on in the area and we are confident these efforts will have a positive impact on neighboring businesses and residential communities.

