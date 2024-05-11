City Invites Community to Help Shape Tacoma’s Future – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash – Community members are invited to dream big and help shape the long-term outlook and strategic vision for Tacoma.

“Through our One Tacoma: Shared Vision, Shared Future initiative, we’re revolutionizing the way we engage our community members to ensure that the decisions that shape numerous aspects of Tacoma over the next decade are community informed,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “By taking our discussions to every neighborhood, we’re meeting community members where they are and making it as easy as possible for everyone to share their perspectives.”

Staff from nearly every City department and office have come together to host the One Tacoma: Shared Vision, Shared Future initiative—a push to engage with community members and gather their ideas and perspectives on how Tacoma should grow and evolve over the next 10 years and beyond. These ideas and perspectives will be gathered at several in-person workshop events and through an online Ideas Wall to inform the City’s priorities and shape several long-range planning documents, funding decisions, and strategic programs, including Tacoma’s:

10-Year Strategic Plan

Comprehensive Plan

Transportation Master Plan

Community Safety Action Strategy

2025-2026 Biennial Budget

Participatory Budgeting for District 2

The first four in-person One Tacoma Visioning Workshop events are in May, with four more workshops in other parts of Tacoma coming in June.

At each of the eight workshops, community members will be able to share their vision for Tacoma’s future at several interactive stations focused on a wide range of topics, including historic preservation, community safety, economic development and much more. There will also be an interactive art project station and other hands-on opportunities for community members of all ages to creatively convey their vision for Tacoma’s future through images and visual interpretations.

May Visioning Workshops

Thursday, May 16—Silas High School at 1202 North Orchard Street, 6 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 18—Center at Norpoint at 4818 Nassau Avenue Northeast, noon – 2 PM

Thursday, May 23—Tacoma Armory at 1001 South Yakima Avenue, 6 – 7:30 PM

Thursday, May 30—Mason Middle School at 3901 North 28th Street, 6 – 7:30 PM

The dates and locations for the four June workshop events will be announced in the coming weeks. All One Tacoma events are open-house style and family-friendly. Light refreshments will be served.

For those who are unable to attend an in-person event in May or June, the Ideas Wall on the One Tacoma engagement webpage is open through the month of July.

City leaders and staff encourage all residents and community members to share their thoughts and ideas about Tacoma’s future so that the City’s long-range plans and strategic programs reflect community members’ varied experiences and diverse perspectives.

More details are available at engagepiercecounty.mysocialpinpoint.com/one-tacoma.

Community members with questions, or who would like to request information in an alternate format, can email onetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or call (253) 591-2051.