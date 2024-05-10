Where Does the Moon Go Once a Month? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Brooklyn Munguia.

Since the beginning of time there has been an extraordinarily beautiful woman named Esmeray in control of the moon strolling along the white rock ever so gracefully as she travels around the earth. From the top of the moon she could see him, the love of her life, the man on the sun. His name was Aelius, he was the man who controlled the fireball of the sky. He loved her just as much as she fancied him, though he was not as optimistic as Esmeray. He knew that the sun he stood upon was far too powerful, too hot, and would burn her to bits if they got what they truly desired. Many many years ago if you stared up into the sky the moon was always full, never a sliver of it missing with the sun on the opposite side of the sky with it. You see Esmeray moving gracefully across being the most ethereal being ever to be seen while Aelis watched her effortless dance. But she grew brave one day yearning to be with her lover. As she lurked closer to the sun, the moon began dripping as the temperature rose. The moon melted, deforming the beautiful sphere she stood upon. She was so close, closer than she had ever been before. But in the blink of an eye an explosion of light shot from the sun’s surface, the ray shooting straight through her. She was propelled miles and miles away in an instant and the world went quiet, as Esmeray layed limp along the dark ashy lunar sphere that was once a perfect white. Aelius had never been so angry. Not because he didn’t love her, but because he couldn’t believe she would put herself into so much danger just for him. And like a ghost, Esmerays death was stuck on a loop for the rest of eternity. He couldn’t handle seeing her death replay over and over again. Now the sun disappears during the late hours avoiding the moon and complete darkness occurs once a month without the sun and without the moon as Esmersy’s loop restarts again.

Brooklyn Munguia is a student at Spanaway Lake High School, with a goal to be an author after college.