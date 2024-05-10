 Tacoma’s Slavonian American Society invites Old Town and beyond to Tall Tales – The Suburban Times

Tacoma’s Slavonian American Society invites Old Town and beyond to Tall Tales

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Old Town Tacoma invites Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma audience and all others to hear the surprising history of Tacoma’s first neighborhood:

Tall Tales from Tacoma’s Old Town a series on the 4th Thursdays at Slavonian Hall, 7:00pm (2306 N 30th Street, Tacoma).

The 3rd in the series is Thursday, May 23, 2024

“How the Heck Did THE SPAR get its Name?” and other stories of the lumber mills on Ruston Way presented by Kathy Manke, Elizabeth Korsmo, and Paul Michaels brought to you by the Slavonian American Benevolent Society, the Job Carr Cabin, the Spar, Tacoma Historical Society, Split Sister City, the ILWU: Longshore

Where: Slavonian Hall, 2306 N 30th St, Old Town Tacoma

Date:  4th Thursdays –  May 23 is the 3rd in the series

Time: 7:00pm

Admission: FREE

A ramp is available for easier access to the 2nd floor performance level from the alley behind Slavonian Hall.

