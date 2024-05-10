Special Operations units will conduct routine unit Military Training at JBLM – The Suburban Times

Elements of U.S. Army Special Operations Command are conducting a routine military exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, U.S. Army Garrison, Hawaii, and Marine Corps Base, Hawaii May 11-23, 2024.

The Soldiers will use training ammunition and other training devices to make the exercise as real as possible. There will be periods of increased air traffic to include low-flying helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft, and airplanes during hours of darkness. The community can expect to experience an increase in air traffic and noise associated with a large-scale, airborne operation.

This element of U.S. Army Special Operations command is a lethal, agile, and versatile special operations force that conducts forcible entry operations and special operations raids across the entire spectrum of combat. Tough, realistic military exercises conducted routinely provide the unit a unique edge for real-world missions. This is a routine military training conducted periodically to maintain a high-level of readiness for the military personnel involved. Every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the training will be taken. We appreciate the support of the residents and the community in the surrounding areas during this training.

Due to the inherent risks to personal safety, there are no media opportunities or public viewing of this training.

For more information about the training exercise, please contact the Public Affairs Office for U.S. Army Special Operations Command at 910-432-6005.