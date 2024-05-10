Project at Owen Beach with climate conscious design wins its third award – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA: Owen Beach is a favorite in Tacoma and it’s not hard to see why.

Nestled among thick forests, access to 1,000 feet of shoreline invites visitors to walk, paddle, play or sit and soak in the splendor of nature.

Recent improvements made the popular beach more cherished by the community with the addition of a pavilion, climbable whale sculpture, kayak launch and plenty of parking.

Last month, with a nod to environmental awareness and inter-agency cooperation, the renovations at Owen Beach were honored by the American Public Works Association.

APWA’s Washington chapter named the project one of its Public Works Projects of the Year in the “structures” category, pointing to the new pavilion and restroom building.

Metro Parks Tacoma shares the award with Site Workshop, SHKS Architects and Colvos Construction.

This is the third award bestowed upon the Owen Beach project since the area reopened to the public in June 2022 following a 16-month closure.

“Owen Beach has always been a place where people come to connect to the water, the earth and each other,” said Park Board President Andrea Smith. “The thoughtful transition into a climate resilient space that welcomes everyone ensures this gem will be enjoyed by future generations.”

Open as a public park in 1957, some of the infrastructure at Owen Beach needed to be replaced after a half-century of use. Metro Parks and its partners recognized an opportunity to preserve the essence of the beach while incorporating sea level rise, improved accessibility and restored habitat into the design.

Data projections show net sea level rise could increase more than six feet by 2090 so facilities were moved further from the shore to offer long-term protection. The promenade moved 18 feet inland, the lawn was pulled back 34 feet and the parking lot moved up 57 feet.

Using cross-laminated timber in the new pavilion and reusing demolished concrete from the site to construct new retaining walls also supported the goal of sustainability.

Drawing inspiration from the historic use of the site as a gathering place between the forest and shoreline, designers extended the beach with a backshore filled with driftwood and native plants.

Adding ramps into and seating on the beach improved accessibility and allows an immersive experience for visitors of all abilities, inspired by input from the Puyallup Tribe as a way to better support elders during tribal canoe journeys as a longstanding cultural tradition at this site.

The $6.3 million in improvements at Owen Beach creates an experience of the beach that is familiar but with new resilience, carrying a historic legacy forward for the coming generations.

Other accolades for this project include a Spotlight Award from the Washington Recreation & Park Association and recognition from the Washington chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects for preserving a cultural legacy against sea level rise with a climate-resilient design.