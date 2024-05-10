Planes, Trains, Automobiles and Boats at Karshner Museum on May 18 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Curtis Campbell.

Get ready for a trip through the history of transportation at the Karshner Museum and Center for Culture and Arts’ exciting Planes, Trains, Automobiles, and Boats event! Bring your family and friends to join us for this FREE event on Saturday, May 18, from 12 – 5 p.m. for an afternoon filled with fun, learning, and discovery. The Karshner Museum and Center for Culture and Arts is located at 309 4th St. NE in Puyallup.

Activities Include:

Make and Take Models: Build your own derby car, Native canoe, and train models—and take them home!

Transportation Through the Years: Explore model cars, trains, boats, tractors, and more as you travel through the history of transportation.

Experiment with Transportation Technology: Discover how motors, fans, and lights work through hands-on interactive activities.

Hands-On Challenges: Send a telegraph, learn Morse code, and participate in a trestle bridge-building challenge.

This event promises to be fun for the whole family, offering educational insights and entertaining activities that spark the imagination. Whether you’re a history buff, a technology enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday, this event is for you!