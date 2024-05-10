 Clover Park School Board Adjusts June Meeting Schedule – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School Board Adjusts June Meeting Schedule

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a a planning meeting/workshop on Monday, June 17, at 5:30 p.m. in room 4 of the Student Services Center located at 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube.

The planning meeting/retreat scheduled for Monday, June 24, has been canceled.

Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood) or online using the following instructions for each meeting:

Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the district YouTube channel. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join the Zoom webinar: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.

