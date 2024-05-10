2023 Climate Action Plan Progress Report Now Available – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma has released its second annual Climate Action Plan Progress Report. This comprehensive report provides an overview of the City’s progress in implementing the actions and targets outlined in the 2030 Climate Action Plan. The report highlights success stories, progress ratings and status updates for each action, target metrics, and other climate-focused plans.

“Truly moving the needle on climate change requires leadership at all levels of government globally and, locally in Tacoma, we are doing our part as a city to ensure a better tomorrow for our residents,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “We will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners in our ongoing efforts to prioritize the health and well-being of our community members through numerous sustainability initiatives underway.”

The City was awarded $25.5 million in 2023 through state and federal grants to carry out innovative climate work and establish long-term planning strategies. Some successes detailed in the 2023 Climate Action Plan Progress Report include:

The launch of the Community Tree Program

Equitable and targeted engagement around Home in Tacoma Phase 2

Implementation of the City’s Green Economic Development Strategy

The second year of the Tacoma Climate Leadership Cohort

In 2021, the City adopted the 2030 Climate Action Plan based on extensive input from community members, partners and staff. The plan lays a path towards building a better Tacoma in 2030 in an effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

“I am excited to see that we are making progress on our path toward net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Council Member Kristina Walker. “We cannot ignore the climate crisis that we are facing, and I am proud of the work the City is doing to improve community health and safety, increase green jobs, and ensure that equity is guiding our actions as we transition to a more sustainable path. I am especially glad to see that we are making progress increasing our bicycle infrastructure and sidewalks, given the high demand for multimodal transportation options in our city. We have more hard work to do, but our commitment to progress remains steadfast.”

“The 2030 Climate Action Plan shows how to make climate action a top priority for Tacoma,” said Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh. “Progress on these goals is critical to the health and wellbeing of Tacoma residents. I celebrate the $25.5 million in state and federal grants that the City received in 2023, and know that continuing to find new sources for climate funding is imperative to Tacoma being successful in reaching its zero emission goals.”

Community members who would like to share their thoughts on the progress report or learn more about climate action opportunities in Tacoma are encouraged to reach out to sustainability@cityoftacoma.org.

The Tacoma 2023 Climate Action Progress Report is available at cityoftacoma.org/climateactionplan.

