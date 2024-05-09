The LBC Baseball Report – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Rediske.

The Ft. Steilacoom baseball field dedication, with Pierce College ballplayers next to 10U Lakewood baseball players. Play ball!!

May 1-7 results

12U Bronco (12 and under)

All games rained out

10U Mustang (10 and under)

Cyclones 9, Rainiers (2-2) 2

Kaleb threw 3 shutout innings for the Cyclones with 6 strikeouts. Kaleb also went 3 for 3 with a double and a triple. Paeton also had a double, while Kamden went 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Grayson struck out 7 in 3 innings for the Rainiers, and Eli and Tristan hit doubles.

Cyclones (2-3) 7, Rivals (1-4) 6

James B pitched two shutout innings with 5 strikeouts to close out the game for Cyclones. Logan was 2 for 2 with 2 doubles. For the Rivals, Kamden W was 2 for 2 with 5 stolen bases, Paeton was 2 for 2 with 2 doubles, and Kaleb was 2 for 2 with 2 doubles. Kokomi T also had a double.

8U Pinto (8 and under)

Bulldozerss 22, Panthers 22

Bulldozers (2-2-1) 12, Rainiers (2-3) 8

Rainiers’ slugger G Jackson slugged a home run in the first inning.

Diamondbacks (4-1) 20, Panthers (0-4-1) 11

Hornets (4-1) 15, Bills (3-2) 6