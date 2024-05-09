State Board members slated to approve 2025-27 capital budget request – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.

The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges during its regular board meeting Thursday, May 9 is expected to take action on the college system’s 2025-2027 capital budget request to the Washington state Legislature. The prioritized list includes requests for minor works projects and major projects at 12 colleges. If approved, the request will go to the Office of Financial Management and the Legislature for its consideration during the 2025 legislative session.

Board members are also slated to approve bachelor’s degree programs at three colleges:

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in and Cyber-Physical Software Engineering at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood.

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at Olympic College in Bremerton.

Bachelor of Applied Science in Public Administration at Bates Technical College in Tacoma.

With the board’s approval, the program will be Bates’ first bachelor’s degree, giving each of the state’s 34 community and technical colleges at least one four-year degree offering.

The board will also hold a study session Wednesday, May 8. On the agenda is an update on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) rollout, a community roundtable discussion on continuing education and statements of need for bachelor’s degree programs at four colleges:

Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake and Wenatchee Valley College for a Bachelor of Applied Science in Behavioral Health.

Columbia Basin College in Pasco for a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Lower Columbia College in Longview for a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Whatcom Community College in Bellingham for a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

The business meeting and study session will be held at Green River College, 12401 SE 320th St. in Auburn and will be streamed live on TVW. The agenda and background materials are posted on the State Board website. Both meetings are open to the public.