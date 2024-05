U.P.’s sweet tooths celebrated the grand opening of the new See’s Candies store in the Green Firs Towne Center on April 20. Several members of the U.P. City Council were part of the festivities, which also included the Curtis High School cheerleaders.

Joining See’s sales associates for the celebration were Pat Egan, president and CEO of See’s Candies, and U.P. Council Members Melanie Grassi, Stan Flemming, Mayor Javier Figueroa and Mayor Pro Tem Ed Wood.