 Lakewood Rotary completes water project in Nepal – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Rotary completes water project in Nepal

· · Leave a Comment ·

Lakewood Rotary is proud to share their recently completed drinking water project bringing clean water to 860 people in two rural villages of Nepal.  The project is a collaborative effort between Lakewood Rotary, Rotary District 5020 and the Rotary Club of Dhulikhel, Nepal to address water issues and improve the quality of life for residents.

The Drinking Water Project (Water Tank Construction) in Nepal is a crucial initiative aimed at providing access to clean and safe drinking water to communities in rural areas. Nepal faces significant challenges in terms of  water  scarcity  and  contamination,  leading  to  waterborne diseases and health issues among its population.

The project is a collaborative effort between the Rotary Club of Lakewood, District 5020 and the Rotary Club of Dhulikhel, Nepal to address the urgent water issues and improve the quality of life for the village residents.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *