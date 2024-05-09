Lakewood Rotary completes water project in Nepal – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Rotary is proud to share their recently completed drinking water project bringing clean water to 860 people in two rural villages of Nepal. The project is a collaborative effort between Lakewood Rotary, Rotary District 5020 and the Rotary Club of Dhulikhel, Nepal to address water issues and improve the quality of life for residents.

The Drinking Water Project (Water Tank Construction) in Nepal is a crucial initiative aimed at providing access to clean and safe drinking water to communities in rural areas. Nepal faces significant challenges in terms of water scarcity and contamination, leading to waterborne diseases and health issues among its population.

The project is a collaborative effort between the Rotary Club of Lakewood, District 5020 and the Rotary Club of Dhulikhel, Nepal to address the urgent water issues and improve the quality of life for the village residents.