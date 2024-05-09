 City Hall Parking Lot Resealing/Restriping – The Suburban Times

City Hall Parking Lot Resealing/Restriping

The DuPont City Hall parking lot will be resealed/restriped on Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16, 2024, starting at 7:00 am each day.  

One half of the parking lot will be completed at a time, during this time the gravel lot across the street will be utilized for parking.

The mailbox will be accessible for the Post Office pickup during both days, as well as any other deliveries. 

Thank you for your patience during this time, once completed the result will be a great benefit to all.

