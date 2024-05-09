 Budget Billing Application Open at Lakeview Light & Power – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Budget Billing Application Open at Lakeview Light & Power

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Sarah LaBrasca.

From May 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024, Lakeview Light & Power will be accepting applications for its Budget Billing program. This program is now open to eligible members AND customers. Eligibility requirements are as follows:

  1. The member or customer must have current electricity service in their name for at least 12 consecutive months, with no more than three (3) late notices and no disconnections for non-payment.
  2. The customer must have approval from their landlord to participate, if they are renting their home.
  3. The member or customer must start with a $0 balance.
  4. The member or customer must sign up between May 1 and May 31, with the first budget payment billed on the June statement.

Visit Budget Billing – Lakeview Light & Power for the Budget Billing application and the Landlord Approval form.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *