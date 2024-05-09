Budget Billing Application Open at Lakeview Light & Power – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah LaBrasca.

From May 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024, Lakeview Light & Power will be accepting applications for its Budget Billing program. This program is now open to eligible members AND customers. Eligibility requirements are as follows:

The member or customer must have current electricity service in their name for at least 12 consecutive months, with no more than three (3) late notices and no disconnections for non-payment. The customer must have approval from their landlord to participate, if they are renting their home. The member or customer must start with a $0 balance. The member or customer must sign up between May 1 and May 31, with the first budget payment billed on the June statement.

Visit Budget Billing – Lakeview Light & Power for the Budget Billing application and the Landlord Approval form.