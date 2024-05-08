Tacoma Animals Shelter Partners with BISSELL Pet Foundation to “Empty the Shelters” – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is joining forces with BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, for its “Empty the Shelters” adoption promotion.

From May 1-15, the shelter is offering reduced adoption fees sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation: $50 for dogs, $25 for cats, and $5 for all critters (excluding puppies and kittens) as part of the two-week campaign.

“Embracing our duty as an open admission shelter, we welcome animals in need, regardless of circumstance – be it age, medical status, or behavioral need,” explains Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation empowers more families to adopt deserving shelter pets and create vital space within our walls to continue providing shelter and second chances to our community’s most vulnerable animals.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. With a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption, this lifesaving effort has helped more than 226,000 pets find loving homes since 2016. As BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, a total of 742 animal welfare organizations in 49 states and Canada have participated throughout the years.

The adoption promotion will take place at the shelter located at 2608 Center Street during the shelter’s operating hours, Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. To allow the shelter’s team adequate time to assist each potential adopter, it is recommended that adoption applications be submitted by 3:00 p.m. during the event. The shelter has over 100 adoptable pets, with more becoming available each day.

To view all pets available for adoption at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, please visit thehumanesociety.org/adopt. Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration.