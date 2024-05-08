Pierce Transit Receives Recognition for Excellence in Financial Reporting – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit recently received notification that its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the 2022 fiscal year was awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

This certificate is the highest level of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, signifying a noteworthy achievement for a government and its management.

The GFOA introduced the Certificate of Achievement in 1945 with the aim of encouraging and supporting state and local governments to surpass the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles. The goal is to prepare financial reports that demonstrate transparency and full disclosure.

“It is an honor to receive this Certificate of Achievement for the important task of adhering to the highest standards of transparency and responsibility with the public finances entrusted to us,” said Pierce Transit CEO Mike Griffus. “It is also a testament to the professionalism of Pierce Transit’s finance team and the agency’s commitment to serving our community well.”

This marks the 39th consecutive year that Pierce Transit has been honored with the GFOA Certificate of Achievement.