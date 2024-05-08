 Piece to Pieces – Friday, May 10 – The Suburban Times

Piece to Pieces – Friday, May 10

Piece to Pieces
May 10th, 2024
6:00pm-8:00pm
THS Museum – 406 Tacoma Ave S

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our May monthly program presented by artists Patsy Surh-O’Connell, Linda Owen, Emma Ozaki, Bella Kim, Chami Jo Ro & Myo Hee Hall.  Patsy, Linda, Emma, Bella, Chami Jo and Myo Hee will discuss their art pieces made from upcycled donated Korean Hanbok dresses. Each artist will share their experience and what the project meant to them personally. All five pieces will be on display for viewing.

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing; the talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door.

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates.

For questions, call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.

