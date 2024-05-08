May 18th Community Workday at our Wildlife area – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary.

Saturday, May 18th, come join Clover Park Rotary and all of Lakewood’s service clubs at the South Sound Wildlife area from 9:00AM to 1:00PM for our Spring Cleanup day.

Located on Phillips Road just across from Hudtloff middle school, this 100 Acre area is open to the public for Hiking, bird watching, dog walking and other uses consistent with a wildlife preserve and it is located here in the heart of Lakewood.

Community members from all over our area will join together to make this unique area better for our community.

Jobs will include something for everyone:

Weed indigenous plant ID Garden

Weed retaining walls in Parking area

Pressure wash sidewalks, and parking barricades

Blow parking lot

Stain new fence on Phillips road

Put Caps on New Fence and add screws to new fenceline

Remove Ivy by entrance area

Plant starts in Prairie

Pressure wash whale Bones on display

Pull Scotch broom

Come join friends and neighbors for half a day of making Lakewood a better place for everyone.

For more information, contact Alan Billingsley at alanb@toolpak.com. Come be part of this exciting community project.