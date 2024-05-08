Five Positions Available on the Tacoma Creates Advisory Board – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill five open volunteer positions on the Tacoma Creates Advisory Board:

One seat available based on City Council District: Open to any person residing in District 2.

Open to any person residing in District 2. Four seats available based on personal / professional experience: Open to any person residing in Tacoma; one seat is open in each of these four areas of professional expertise: Arts Community Engagement K-12 Public Education Science

Open to any person residing in Tacoma; one seat is open in each of these four areas of professional expertise:

These are three-year term positions for Tacoma residents who have an interest in and familiarity with public programming in arts, culture, heritage, and/or science, as well as an interest in Tacoma Creates goals regarding equity, access, and programs that provide public benefit for residents across Tacoma.

Advisory board members advise Tacoma Creates administrative staff on funding programs, guiding program development and approving funding recommendations for the benefit of all residents of Tacoma. Their primary responsibility is to ensure compliance to Tacoma Creates guidelines and accountability standards. The advisory board’s functions are outlined in the Tacoma Municipal Code.

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Individuals who have any financial interest in a cultural organization receiving Tacoma Creates funding may not serve on the advisory board. This includes anyone receiving payment as staff, contractor, or any other capacity. Individuals who are affiliated with a cultural organization as a volunteer, but who receive no financial compensation, may apply to serve on the advisory board. These individuals will be required to recuse themselves from any vote that impacts an organization with which they are affiliated.

The advisory board holds its public meetings on the first Monday of every month at 5:30 PM. Regular attendance at these monthly meetings is required and meetings generally last two hours. Currently, meetings are held in person at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, and virtually via Zoom. Beyond their attendance at monthly meetings, advisory board members will occasionally participate in application review panels and serve as outreach ambassadors to arts, culture, heritage, science organizations, and the general public. When requested, advisory board members will be issued Pierce Transit bus passes as needed to attend monthly board meetings and related board programs and appointments.

Additional information on the Tacoma Creates Advisory Board is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by June 9, 2024 at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.