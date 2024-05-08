 Don’t Miss TPD’s Neighborhood Appreciation Open House – The Suburban Times

Don’t Miss TPD’s Neighborhood Appreciation Open House

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Join Tacoma Police Chief, Avery L. Moore and staff as they take time to acknowledge their neighborhood volunteers and business partners at their May 18th, Neighborhood Appreciation Open House. You are invited to come and go as you wish from 11:00am to 1:00pm, while enjoying some tasty food cooked up by TPD on their new (donated) smoker (grill).

Where: Sector 4 Substation, 400 E. 56th St., Tacoma, WA 98404
When: Saturday, May 18 11:00 am – 1:00pm

RSVP by May 13th – Click here to RSVP.

