Combat Graffiti with SeeClickFix – The Suburban Times

Graffiti is a public nuisance that detracts from our community’s quality of life and can embolden additional nuisance behaviors if not addressed quickly.

But there is a quick fix…SeeClickFix, to be specific. This easy-to-use free app enables residents to quickly report graffiti and other public nuisances, including abandoned cars on private property, excessive trash or other issues as defined in the City’s Municipal Code 9.35. Search for the SeeClickFix app in the store on your smartphone, then download and install it.

Simply take a picture on your phone or tablet of the issue and submit it to the City via the app. Code Enforcement Officer Melanie Boehm will log the complaint and notify the property owner. The City’s Municipal Code calls for penalties for allowing “graffiti nuisance property” to exist for 15 business days after the date the City serves a notice of violation.

Those who wish to do so can also report issues via the Code Enforcement page on the City’s website.

Property owners can also take simple steps to help deter taggers, such as improving lighting and making graffiti-prone areas more visible by removing overgrown vegetation. Graffiti-resistant products can be used to coat surfaces that are prone to vandalism such as fences and mailboxes.

If you have questions or concerns about graffiti or tagging in U.P., please email Melanie Boehm or call her at 253.460.2548.