We are delighted to announce the launch of our 86th Season – The Suburban Times

One of the things that drew me to Lakewood Playhouse was its mission to build community through theatre. As I was thinking about titles for the 2024/25 Season, and learning more about the organization and its position in our community, it seemed essential to place that mission at the heart of our plans as we move forward into the next phase of our development.

The five plays of our upcoming season all center the theme of building community in stories of belonging, understanding, acceptance and hope. These plays will engage directly with our community and inspire conversation. Being one of the only theatres in the round in the region, our unique set-up inspires us to think outside the box and offer audiences the chance to experience and engage with these works face to face. We are planning talkbacks and events that will complement each of the titles and offer further space for conversation and community building, both inside and outside the Playhouse walls.

We invite you to be part of the conversation and join us as we continue to live our mission of Building Community Through Theatre!

Joseph C. Walsh

Managing Artistic Director

Godspell

“We can build a beautiful city…”

In Stephen Schwartz’s lively and enlightening hit musical, Jesus and his followers gather to share parables from the Book of Matthew, celebrating unity, spirituality and community.

From the composer of Wicked and Pippin, with an eclectic rock score including the international hit “Day By Day”, Godspell is certain to entertain and inspire all who experience its message of acceptance, hope and love.

“Godspell turns the theatre into a joyous palace.” – Billboard Magazine

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Conceived and Originally Directed by John-Michael Tebelak

Directed by Joseph C. Walsh

September 13-29, 2024

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

“Dear George, remember no man is a failure who has friends.”

This beloved holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a community to the stage, the story of George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

“One of the best holiday shows around…a fresh and inventive way of reconnecting with a classic story of love and redemption.” – Chicago Sun-Times

Adapted by Joe Landry

Based on the story The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern

Directed by Brittany D. Henderson

December 13-29, 2024

The Laramie Project

“We are like this…”

The Laramie Project is a breathtaking theatrical collage that explores the complexity of identity and the human experience through the lens and voices of a community in crisis.

In October 1998, a twenty-one-year-old student was kidnapped, severely beaten and left to die, tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming. His bloody, bruised and battered body was not discovered until the next day and he died several days later in an area hospital. His name was Matthew Shepard, and he was the victim of this assault because he was gay.

Moisés Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project made six trips to Laramie over the course of a year and a half in the aftermath of the beating and during the trial of the two young men accused of killing Shepard. They conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of the town and the breadth of reaction to the crime is fascinating.

“A pioneering work of theatrical reportage and a powerful stage event.” – Time

By Moisés Kaufman and the members of Tectonic Theater Project

Directed by Joseph C. Walsh

February 21-March 9, 2025

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf

“…somebody/anybody, sing a black girl’s song, bring her out to know herself to know you…”

Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other’s truth, passion and humor. This fusion of poetry, dance, music and song explodes off the stage and touches the hearts and minds of all those who experience it. It’s time for joy. It’s time for sisterhood. It’s time for colored girls.

“The poems introduce the girls to other kinds of people of color, other worlds. To adventure, and kindness, and cruelty. Cruelty that we usually think we face alone, but we don’t. We discover that by sharing with each other we find strength to go on. The poems are the play’s first hint of the global misogyny that we women face.” – Ntozake Shange

“A poignant, gripping, angry and beautiful work.” – Time

“A triumphant event, filled with humor. Pure theatre.” – New York Daily News

By Ntozake Shange

Directed by Michelle Matlock

May 23-June 8, 2025

The Spitfire Grill

“And the light from these windows ain’t sparkled this bright, not since I can remember back when, and my friends and my family are with me tonight and this old grill has come alive again!”

A troubled young parolee yearning for a fresh start follows her dreams to Wisconsin, based on a page from an old travel book, only to find a small town with a gritty heart aching with longing and regret. Unexpectedly discovering the healing power of community while working at The Spitfire Grill, Percy reawakens the entire town’s capacity for rebirth, forgiveness and hope. Set to a melodic folkinspired score, The Spitfire Grill is a joyous celebration of human kindness.

“Soul satisfying…The musical is freeing. It is penetrated by honesty and it glows.” – The New York Times

“A hymn to human kindness and rebirth. It is a musical that speaks to us as we live today. The delicate and powerful theme of healing deep wounds and the beautiful folk melodies touch the audience. A wonderful work that cleanses the heart.” – Performing Arts (Japan)

Music and Book by James Valcq

Lyrics and Book by Fred Alley

Based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff

Directed by Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden

July 11-27, 2025

Booking Information

Subscriptions for Circle 86 Members and Current Subscribers – Open Now!

Contact the Box Office for details.

Subscriptions Open For New Subscribers – May 21st

Single Tickets On Sale – July 30th

(Become a new subscriber between May 21st-28th and you get a free ticket to see The Niceties.)​