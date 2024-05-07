U.P. Hosts Critical Incident Stress Management Training – The Suburban Times

Courtesy Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

For three days in April, commissioned and non-commissioned members of law enforcement agencies from around the state attended special group and individual Critical Incident Stress Management training that was held in the U.P. City Council Chambers.

Nearly 40 first responders participated in a series of lectures, workshops and discussions designed to help them learn how to take care of each other after experiencing trauma in the field. The University Place Police Department partnered with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and Behind the Badge Foundation to provide the training at no cost to the participants. Behind the Badge Foundation helps law enforcement families and agencies cope with trauma, grief and loss after a line of duty death or serious injury.

University Place Police Chief Pat Burke was happy to have U.P. host the event, especially since UPPD’s own Deputy Jason Smith has already completed the training. “The training is critical for our profession,” Burke said. “I am grateful for the Behind the Badge Foundation. It was our privilege to host the training, and we were thrilled to have UPPD represented in the class.”

In addition to this training, Behind the Badge Foundation also provides law enforcement officers and their families affected by trauma with legal counsel, injured officer support, financial planning and chaplaincy.

Learn more at Behindthebadgefoundation.org.