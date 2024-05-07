Queen Victoria’s 205th Birthday Celebration – The Suburban Times

A toast to the Queen!

It is Queen Victoria’s birthday and the residents and laborers at Fort Nisqually are eager to celebrate. You are invited on May 18 to celebrate the Queen’s birthday at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Queen Victoria turned 36 in 1855. The young Queen’s birthday was celebrated throughout Britain’s global empire, which included the lands where Hudson’s Bay Company operated. Come enjoy Victorian finery as we celebrate the Queen and the coming of summer.

Visit with ladies and gentlemen dressed in their finest clothes, rain or shine, for a day of revelry. Come early to enjoy the procession of gentlemen cued in by bagpipes. The celebration will continue with toast and cannon fire. The Fort’s Chief Factor, Dr. Tolmie, will lead the celebrations as he proclaims the day a holiday from toil or labors. Play a game of croquet with the Factor, visit with the blacksmiths, and enjoy the dance of the May Pole.

Throughout the day guests may join in a Victoria tea part, make their own tiny bouquets, or tussie mussies, to share with a friend or keep for themselves, and find hands-on crafts and activities throughout the Fort grounds. The kitchen will be abustle as the cooks make special treats for guests to try.

Returning for the second year, guests may purchase a seat on a wagon ride through the apple orchard. This horse-drawn experience is unique to the Queen’s birthday celebration and fun for the whole family. Guests may purchase a separate ticket for a timed ride online.

Event admission ranges from $13.50 to $16 per person. Family admission available. Visit fortnisqually.org for more information and to purchase tickets. Fort Nisqually Museum members enjoy complimentary admission. Visit fortnisqually.org or call (253) 404-3970.