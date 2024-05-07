Letter: The success of our nation has always been the free market – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dick Muri, Steilacoom.

The success of our nation has always been the free market. It drives innovation and competition which ultimately creates jobs, funds our tax base and supports families. That’s why I have been dismayed by the Federal Trade Commission’s opposition to the proposed Kroger and Albertsons merger.

They claim consumers will suffer. The grocery landscape is rapidly changing with Wal-Mart, Costco and Amazon becoming the dominant and growing players. Over the last three years Wal-Mart, Costco and Amazon have all seen an expanding market share. At the same time period Kroger and Albertson have seen their share of the market decline. More and more consumers are gravitating to buying groceries online or in bulk. Kroger and Albertsons are innovating and investing to survive this changing marketplace. It’s their consumers and workers who will benefit from more competitors and reduced costs. Kroger and Albertsons are union jobs–the others are not.

Additionally, and especially important for our community, Kroger has been an outspoken supporter of our nation’s veterans. Over the last ten years, Kroger has hired over 50,000 veterans in-stores, technology and logistics. And committed over $41 million to the USO. They’ve also created the Veterans Associate Resource Group (ARG), which unites Kroger veterans and veteran supporters to highlight the talents and strengths of associates with military experience. As a veteran in a military-based community, this is noteworthy.

In my view, Kroger and Albertsons deserve a chance to merge and thus have a better ability to compete in this ever changing and competitive market.