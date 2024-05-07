 Effective Work Party May 5 at Farrell’s Marsh Park – The Suburban Times

Effective Work Party May 5 at Farrell’s Marsh Park

Submitted by Nancy Henderson, Steilacoom.

On Sunday, 5 May, a dozen hard-working volunteers including four students from Steilacoom High School spent a productive 2 hours removing mainly green alkanet, blackberry vines, thistles, and tansy ragwort from within and between the circular wire cages protecting the 75 trees planted in the fall of 2022.

With the exception of one tree, all are sprouting leaves or new needles. The rain benevolently held off until our volunteer event ended.

Thank you Christopher and Katelynn Pihlman, Hugo and Jennifer Fischer, Neve LeBlanc, Taya DeBock, Dick Muri, Rick and Jane Bell, Alex Chaney, and Theda Braddock for making the trees visible again!

