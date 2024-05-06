Three Positions Available on Board of Building Appeals – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill three positions on the Board of Building Appeals: the building owners and managers association (BOMA) representative, general contractor representative, and fire department representative. Applicants should have knowledge and/or experience in design and/or construction related to building, fire, mechanical, plumbing, and/or energy codes.

The Board of Building Appeals is a quasi-judicial board comprised of seven members who are recommended by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee and appointed by the City Council.

Duties of the Board of Building Appeals include:

Reviewing and providing recommendations for approval to Council for additions or amendments to the City’s building, fire, mechanical, plumbing, dangerous building, minimum housing, and energy codes

Holding hearings and making decisions on appeals of orders, decisions, or determinations made by the building official or fire chief relative to the application and interpretation of the City’s building, fire, mechanical, plumbing and/or energy codes

Hearing appeals of orders or decisions made by the hearing officer for the City’s dangerous building or minimum housing codes

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Board of Building Appeals is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by May 19, 2024, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.