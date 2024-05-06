 Learn how your organization can protect open spaces in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Learn how your organization can protect open spaces in Pierce County

· · Leave a Comment ·

Organizations in Pierce County eligible to sponsor or steward an open space conservation project through the Pierce County Conservation Futures program are invited to an upcoming information session in preparation for the 2025 application funding cycle.

Conservation Futures strives to ensure a high quality of life for all Pierce County residents now and in the future by providing funds to conserve open spaces like recreation areas, wildlife habitats, agricultural and forest resource lands, marine and shorelands, and other natural and cultural resources. The program, which is funded through property tax revenue, has conserved over 6,600 acres over the last 30 years, providing Pierce County residents with an array of benefits, including cleaner watersheds, secure local food sources, and new places to learn, recreate, and connect with nature.

How to get involved:

  • Come to one of our upcoming in-person or virtual info sessions. To register for an upcoming session, visit www.PierceCountyWA.gov/ConservationFutures.
    • Via Zoom webinar on Thursday, May 16, at 6:00 p.m.
    • In-person @ Cross Park (4420 Military Road East Tacoma, WA 98446) on Saturday, May 18, at 10:00 a.m.
    • Via Zoom webinar on Thursday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m.
  • Parks can come to you! Please reach out to Chris Chaput, Conservation Futures Program Coordinator, if you’d like to host an in-person info session: christina.chaput@piercecountywa.gov.

The info sessions are intended to help you learn more about the program, including potential benefits for your community, and how to succeed as an applicant. Each info session will follow the same agenda, so you only need to attend one.

To learn more, visit the Pierce County Conservation Futures website.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *