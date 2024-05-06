Kilmer Honored as a Fiscal Hero for Championing Responsible Budget Reform – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

Last week, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) was named a Fiscal Hero of the 118th Congress by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB). Fiscal Heroes are awarded each Congress to recognize policymakers working to improve the nation’s fiscal situation and fix the budget process.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Fiscal Hero Award from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget,” said Rep. Kilmer. “As Congress works to get a handle on America’s long-term fiscal challenges, it’s important that policymakers continue to prioritize efficiency, transparency, and strive for a government that not only meets today’s needs but secures the economic well-being of future generations. Every dollar saved through commonsense reform is a dollar that can be invested back into the priorities that matter most to the American people.”

“We applaud the Fiscal Heroes for their hard work and encourage more members of Congress to follow in their footsteps,” said Maya MacGuineas, President of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

According to the CRFB, Fiscal Heroes have distinguished themselves by pushing their party leaders to make debt a priority, leading bipartisan efforts to work through policy options to fix the debt and the budget process, taking responsible votes, participating in fiscally focused events, using their town hall meetings to engage and educate constituents, delivering floor speeches to raise awareness about the issue, advocating to keep tough choices on the table, and introducing legislation to improve the budget process and the nation’s fiscal position.

As Chair of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress (Modernization Committee), Rep. Kilmer led a bipartisan group of lawmakers in recommending nearly a dozen changes to the budget and appropriations process with the goal of making it more transparent and timely.

In December 2022, President Biden signed Rep. Kilmer’s Improving Government for America’s Taxpayers Act into law. The legislation drives better implementation of recommendations from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to help improve government efficiency and save taxpayers more money. In 2020, GAO’s work generated over $77 billion in benefits for Congress and the American people – a return of approximately $114 for every dollar invested in the GAO.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget is a nonpartisan, non-profit organization committed to educating the public on issues with significant fiscal policy impact. More information regarding the Fix the Debt Awards 2024 Fiscal Heroes can be found here.