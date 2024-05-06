Enjoy free, fun and educational programs at Tacoma tidepools this summer – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA: Did you know there is an entire world of sea life hiding just below the waves on Tacoma’s shores? This summer don’t miss your chance to explore it up close during low tide events at Owen Beach and Titlow Beach.

Explore the Shore at Owen Beach and Tiptoe through the Tidepools at Titlow Beach are fun and exciting opportunities to learn about the incredible diversity of sea life and how to be caretakers of their natural habitats. Trained naturalists from the Tacoma Nature Center and Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will be on site to help visitors spot and identify intertidal animals and teach age-appropriate lessons about good stewardship.

“Low tide beach programs are such a delight,” said Brianna Charbonnel, the education program coordinator at Metro Parks’ Tacoma Nature Center. “Visitors are so excited to discover the unique creatures that live on and under the rocks in our intertidal zone, and it’s the perfect environment to learn firsthand the importance of protecting this amazing ecosystem.”

Tiptoe through the Tidepools at Titlow Beach

Saturday, May 11 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tiptoe through the Tidepools is free and open to all ages with no registration required. More information is available on the Tacoma Nature Center’s website at TacomaNatureCenter.com.

Explore the Shore at Owen Beach

Monday, June 24 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monday, August 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Explore the Shore is a free event recommended for ages 5 and up. On-site registration opens 10 minutes before the event start time. Meet at the event tent on the beach near the Owen Beach parking lot in Point Defiance Park. More information can be found on the community science page of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium’s website at pdza.org.

For both programs, participants should bring sunscreen, a hat and water bottle, and wear weather-appropriate clothing with sturdy, closed-toe shoes for walking on a rocky beach. They can also download the iNaturalist app on a phone or tablet to record the animals and plants seen on the beach and share those observations with the scientific community to help record changes in our environment.