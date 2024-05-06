Duck Daze Descends on U.P. on June 1 – The Suburban Times

The madness and mayhem that is Duck Daze will return to U.P. on Saturday, June 1.

The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with the popular community parade that begins at 29th Street and Bridgeport Way and ends at the Village at Chambers Bay. Following the parade, Market Square will come alive with the music of country rock artist Joel Gibson Jr. who will be performing on the main stage and there will also be a variety of food trucks and vendors on hand, including Manic Meatball, Lopez Cocinita Lab, Kona Ice and Tasty Z’s Kettle Corn.

The parade is open to community organizations, youth groups, businesses and others who pre-register by May 17. Get all the details, including an important parade checklist, on the City’s Events page.

New attractions are being added every day, so be sure to stay tuned to Headlines and the City’s Facebook page for updates.