Planning Commission Opening – The Suburban Times

Have you ever wanted to be more involved in the development and future vision of Fircrest? Do you have an interest in the growth and feel of our neighborhoods?

Consider serving on the Fircrest Planning Commission. The position is voluntary and serves a 6-year term. Applicants must reside within the city limits and be a registered voter.

Interested citizens should submit a letter of interest. Resumes are highly encouraged. Please address materials to:

Fircrest City Hall

c/o City Clerk

115 Ramsdell Street

Fircrest, WA 98466

Appointments are made by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Letters will be accepted until 5:00 P.M. Thursday, May 23, 2024. For more information visit: www.cityoffircrest.net/planning-commission