 A ‘Just-Because’ Love – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

A ‘Just-Because’ Love

· · Leave a Comment ·

Did you get flowers yesterday, the first of May, the day traditionally recognized, among other things of course, for love?

You thought you had heard the doorbell ring but, not sure – maybe it was after all your imagination – you delayed answering and, too late, discovered the flowers – but not the source – there on your porch?

Or maybe you returned from a long day at work, followed by lots of errands to run, and it was after dark that you approached the steps, your arms full of groceries, and you stopped, stunned, and smiled.

Someone remembered you.

To be loved just because is a love that serves not just as flowers in a vase, but a just-because love brings beauty to your face.

To be loved just because not only brightens the place, but a just-because expression of love somehow crowns you, adorns you, with dignity and grace.

To be the recipient of a just-because kind of a love on a just-because kind of a day, well, that’s love.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *