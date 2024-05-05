A ‘Just-Because’ Love – The Suburban Times

Did you get flowers yesterday, the first of May, the day traditionally recognized, among other things of course, for love?

You thought you had heard the doorbell ring but, not sure – maybe it was after all your imagination – you delayed answering and, too late, discovered the flowers – but not the source – there on your porch?

Or maybe you returned from a long day at work, followed by lots of errands to run, and it was after dark that you approached the steps, your arms full of groceries, and you stopped, stunned, and smiled.

Someone remembered you.

To be loved just because is a love that serves not just as flowers in a vase, but a just-because love brings beauty to your face.

To be loved just because not only brightens the place, but a just-because expression of love somehow crowns you, adorns you, with dignity and grace.

To be the recipient of a just-because kind of a love on a just-because kind of a day, well, that’s love.