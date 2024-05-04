Steilacoom Historical School District Featured in Business View Magazine – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical School District is proud to be featured in the April 2024 edition of Business View magazine. The district was chosen to be included in the magazine’s Leading School Districts Segment for Washington. The feature focuses on the district’s prioritization of the holistic development of its students, as well as its approach to innovation, commitment to staff, response to demographic shifts, and vision for the future.

The article can be viewed on pages 267-276 of the magazine’s online edition at https://businessviewmagazine.com/civil-municipal/apr-2024/267/

Steilacoom Historical School District serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.