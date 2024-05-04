May is Mental Health Month – The Suburban Times

May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. Established in 1949, this month has been crucial in addressing the struggles of millions of Americans living with mental health conditions. During this time, APCC will provide workshops and counseling to eliminate stigma, provide support, and promote public education that prioritizes the well-being of those affected by mental illness.

Upcoming Community Workshops, Education and Conversations Schedules:

Join us in-person at our temporary location:

3513 Portland Ave E, Tacoma, WA 98404

Connect with us further by calling Chris at 253-414-7208 or email chris@asiapacificculturalcenter.org

Navigating Cultural Stigmas

May 30, 2024 @ 6:00 pm

EDUCATION AND CONVERSATIONS

We navigate the various stigmas that withhold the Pacific Islander community from seeking mental health therapy.

What is Cultural Fatigue? And do I have it?

June 13, 2024 @ 6:00 pm

We explore and define cultural fatigue and how it shows up in our bodies, culture, and communities, we are a part of.

Runaways: A Two-Part Conversation

June 20, 2024 @ 6:00 pm

A two-part discussion to explore why someone feel likes running away for teens and parents.

Free food and drinks at all of our Mental Health Workshops!!