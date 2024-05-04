Capital Medical Center & Covington Medical Center earn ‘A’ hospital safety grade from Leapfrog Group – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Capital Medical Center and MultiCare Covington Medical Center earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog.

Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“Earning The Leapfrog Group’s top rating is a meaningful acknowledgement of the incredible team at Covington Medical Center, their commitment to creating a culture of trust and their relentless focus on safety, quality and the highest level of patient care,” said June Altaras, EVP, chief nursing officer and president of Covington Medical Center. “We are proud of this recognition and thank our community for trusting MultiCare with their health and well-being.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

“Achieving an ‘A’ rating from Leapfrog is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Capital Medical Center,” said Will Callicoat, president of Capital Medical Center. “We strive to deliver excellent patient care each day, and at every encounter. This recognition proves that our work is meeting that goal.”

For full details on Capital Medical Center and Covington Medical Center’s grade, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.