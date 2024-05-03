Strickland Launches 2024 Congressional App Challenge – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) has announced the start of the 2024 Congressional App Challenge for middle and high school students in Washington’s 10th District.

“I am pleased to announce the 2024 Congressional App Challenge to encourage student’s involvement in STEM education across our District,” said Strickland. “I have been impressed with the thoughtful and helpful apps from our previous winners, and I look forward to this year’s submissions.”

The Congressional App Challenge is an app coding competition for middle and high school students across the country. To participate, students must register and submit their app by October 24th, 2024. Students of all coding levels are encouraged to participate and can compete solo or in a team. Students can register for the competition here.

Student apps will be judged by a panel of computer science leaders from WA-10. After being selected, the winner will be recognized by Rep. Strickland and will have their app cover photo displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. The winner(s) will also be invited to Capitol Hill for a celebration called #HouseOfCode where they can demonstrate their apps to their representatives.

The first official https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/ was launched in 2013 to foster and encourage an appreciation for computer science and STEM, and to inspire students to pursue careers in computer science.

Learn more on the Congresswoman’s website: https://strickland.house.gov/how-can-i-help/congressional-app-challenge