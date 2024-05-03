Pierce County Library Board discusses Lakewood Library, policies and other topics – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, May 8, 3:30 p.m., regular meeting,the Board will hear about progress on the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, plans for long-term planning for Lakewood libraries, take action on a purchase order for landscaping at Buckley Pierce County Library, review policies, and address additional business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

At the meeting, Library administrators will update the Board on progress to install the interim Lakewood Library at 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr. S.W. In April, workers began to install the interim building. In May, workers are scheduled to complete drywall, paint and install ceiling tiles and flooring.

In a study session on April 20, trustees discussed long-term plans for the Lakewood Library. Their discussions made progress to work toward the first part of the Lakewood Library Buildings Community Advisory Committee recommendation which was to keep the library at the same location, building a new library on the current site. The second session is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2-4 p.m. at the Library’s Administrative Center and will focus on the Tillicum Pierce County Library.

The Board will review and take action on a purchase order for landscaping at the Buckley Library. The new landscaping will include planting new plants and installing a new irrigation system.

Also at the meeting, the Board will review and is expected to approve updates to the naming policy and review updates to the program and displays and meeting room policies. In addition, the Board will hear an introduction to planned updates to the fiscal management policy.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.