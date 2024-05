Submitted by Debbie Billingsley.

Since 1964 the Oakbrook Swim and Tennis Club has been a local family summer fun place.

During the summer months we have a place for BBQ’s, swim lessons, tennis courts and even a Swim Team! (Go Sharks!!)

To find out more and how you can join, you are invited to an open house Saturday, May 11, 3-6 pm at the pool.

Our address is:

7723 Emerald Dr. SW

Lakewood, WA 98498

For more information formation contact: oakbrooksharks.membership@gmail.com