Clover Park Student Growth Percentile (SGP): Growing Academically or Falling Behind? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

You probably received the April 2024 issue of Clover Park School District’s (CPSD) “premier monthly community newsletter…Inside Schools” in the mail (click here for PDF version). This issue entitled “Helping Students Grow” features articles on Student Growth Percentile (SGP) as a measure of student growth academically. But what does SGP mean and how successful has CPSD been in “cultivating success through student growth”?

SGP measures the RELATIVE academic GROWTH across state-wide peer groups (all school elementary and middle school grades) year to year compared to OBJECTIVE test RESULTS with respect to schools meeting Office of the Superintendent for Public Education (OSPI) academic standards. SGP uses a percentile scale from 1 to 100. OSPI categorizes 1-34 percentile as low growth; 35-65 percentile as average growth; and 66-100 percentile as high growth. “Percentile” is here represented by the symbol “%”.

Despite OSPI characterization of low, average and high growth, 50 percentile is the mid-point on this scale and signifies that those below 50 percentile are losing academic ground to those above 50 percentile. It takes 50 percentile growth just to stay even academically year to year. Yet every SGP provided by OSPI on their “Report Card” is shown as “high growth” when in fact it may only be average or low growth as shown below for CPSD. Perhaps OSPI should practice “truth in labeling” SGP scores to dispel some of the misconceptions about SGP.

So how did CPSD “grow” relative to SGP? Very poorly as the SGP from OSPI below indicate.

Student Growth Percentile (SGP) Math% English%

Clover Park School District 26.4 29.7

Middle Schools

Harrison Prep (middle school) 24.6 25

Hudtloff 31.7 30.8

Thomas 21.9 27.1

Lochburn 18.9 25

Elementary Schools

Beachwood 43.5 35

Carter Lake 31.9 38.3

Custer 23.8 23.8

Dower 23.3 32.2

Evergreen 29 51.4

Four Heroes 28.9 33.9

Hillside 36.7 27.5

Idlewild 12.9 18

Lake Louise 46 41.6

Meriwether 37.1 48.4

Oakbrook 26.7 28

Park Lodge 19.8 17.9

Rainier 36 50.9

Tillicum 24.6 27.3

Tyee Park 22.1 32.3

A statistical summary IS below.

CPSD overall SGP is low, significantly below average and almost 50% below the median (50 percentile) needed just to keep up academically with other school districts. In other words CPSD is falling further and further behind other school districts year to year at quite a rapid rate.

All CPSD middle schools have low SGP scores with many far less than the 50% median just to stay even academically. They all are falling behind in both math and English.

There are only 4 CPSD schools (Beachwood, Lake Louise, Meriwether and Rainier) that meet the OSPI definition of “average” growth (34% – 65%) across both math and English. Carter Lake and Evergreen meet the OSPI definition of “average” growth only in English and Hillside only in math.

Out of the 19 schools’ 38 SGP rankings, 27 are low and only 11 average. None are high SGP. Only 2 SGP scores out of 38 break the 50% median. This means that CPSD is seriously losing academic ground to other school districts with average or high SGP. This is not a good sign for future academic success. Indeed it is an indicator of continued academic failure in the District.

The claim that a SGP of higher than 50% represents more than a year’s growth is somewhat misleading in that it actually represents the average or above academic growth for a year relative to all other schools and districts. It means staying even or growing academically while the vast majority of CPSD SGP ratings indicate far less academic growth. CPSD students aren’t getting a year’s worth of growth in the District and this deficit likely is compounded year after year.

Is CPSD growing academically or falling behind?

The statistics are stark and revealing.

Perhaps that’s why you can’t find them mentioned in “Inside Schools” or elsewhere on the CPSD website.

Now what does the CPSD Board plan to do about it?

LakewoodCARES.org