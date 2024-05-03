Charter Review Committee Presents Final Recommendations to City Council on May 6 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Charter Review Committee will present its final recommendations for refinements to the City Charter during a special meeting of the City Council on May 6.



This meeting will begin at 5 PM. It will be conducted in a hybrid format with virtual and in-person options to attend in the Tacoma Municipal Building Council Chambers (747 Market St., 1st Floor). It can also be viewed live on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, and on Facebook Live at facebook.com/cityoftacoma.

The City Charter is Tacoma’s constitution, or governing law. It sets forth the organization, and basic rights and privileges of, the City government and is reviewed every 10 years by a Charter Review Committee.

Meeting access details – and other information about matters pertaining to the 2024 Charter Review – are available at cityoftacoma.org/charterreview or by calling (253) 591-5159.