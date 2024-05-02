Volunteers Turn Out in Force for Parks Appreciation Day – The Suburban Times

Under crystal blue skies, a crowd of nearly 60 eager volunteers turned out for U.P.’s annual Parks Appreciation Day cleanup at Curran Apple Orchard. The morning began with complimentary coffee, water and donuts supplied by University Place Refuse and Recycling, the event’s co-sponsor.

Then the crew got to work spreading wood chips, pulling weeds and even did some pruning after an impromptu pruning lesson by Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts (CORE) member and arborist Robert Sweet.

After three hours of hard work, the volunteers were treated to a complimentary barbeque, again courtesy of U.P. Refuse and Recycling.

Many thanks to all those who turned out and did their part to contribute to getting the Curran Apple Orchard ready for the busy season ahead and to U.P. Refuse and Recycling for their continued sponsorship of this annual event.

See more photos from this year’s event on the City’s Facebook page or catch a short video recap on Instagram!