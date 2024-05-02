Thousands of Xfinity Mobile Customers in Lakewood Receive Gig Speeds at No Additional Cost – The Suburban Times

Thousands of Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers in Lakewood can now connect their device to millions of new “Xfinity Mobile” hotspots and receive Internet speeds over WiFi up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) at no additional cost. WiFi Boost, the new free feature from Comcast is now delivering a faster connection over Xfinity’s WiFi network to ensure that existing and new customers can stream, game, chat, download and surf wherever they are.

Today 90 percent of the mobile data traffic on Xfinity Mobile devices travels over WiFi, not cellular.

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile are tapping into the nation’s largest and most powerful WiFi network to deliver existing and new customers in Pierce County even more speed. The extensive availability of WiFi is a major reason why Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile will enjoy a better experience to support data-intensive applications where traditional cellular networks can’t keep up.