TCC Spring Quarter Concerts start Friday, May 3 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College Music Department concerts are held in the Building 2 Theater, start at 7:30 p.m., and are free, unless otherwise noted. Building 2 is located near the corner of 12th and Mildred, and visitor parking is available in Lot G.

Concerts are open to the public, and no tickets are required. Donations to support TCC music programs are gladly accepted.

TCC Choir Concert

May 3

Conducted by Dr. Anne Lyman. Featuring student soloists.

TCC Student Recital

May 15

TCC Orchestra Concert

May 20

Conducted by Dr. John Falskow. Featuring Piano Soloist Isabella Jie.

TCC Symphonic Band Concert

May 23

Conducted by Dr. John Falskow.

TCC Jazz Ensemble Concert

June 4

Brass Brand Tacoma Concert

June 9