Symphony Tacoma presents “Portraits” – The Suburban Times

Join Symphony Tacoma on Saturday, May 11 (7:30pm) for their season finale, Portraits, and experience why they have a reputation as one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier orchestras. Audiences who have attended any part of Symphony Tacoma’s 2023/24 season can tell you about the musical jewel in the heart of the Pantages Theater. Over the last 10 years, under Music Director Sarah Ioannides’ baton, the orchestra has grown musically and artistically, reaching new heights of excellence. With each performance, Symphony Tacoma continues to inspire, educate, and uplift the Tacoma community.

Opening this season finale is Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A Minor (1898), a captivating piece hailed for its rich melodies and profound emotional depth, showcasing the composer’s exceptional talent and enduring legacy. Best known for his groundbreaking compositions that blend the musical portraits of European classical traditions with African influences, Coleridge-Taylor is a champion of racial equality and representation in classical music; his pioneering spirit resonates deeply in today’s world. Ballade takes listeners on a journey through lush harmonies and evocative themes, revealing the composer’s command of form and expression. With its blend of romantic lyricism and stirring orchestration, this work allows audiences to rediscover and immerse themselves in the brilliance of Coleridge-Taylor’s musical genius.

As the resonant notes of Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade fade into the concert hall, the stage is set for another timeless masterpiece, Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D Major. His concerto is a pinnacle of the violin repertoire, known for its poetic beauty, technical expertise, and emotional depth. Brahms’ innovative blending of classical form with Romantic expression is evident throughout the work, captivating both performers and audiences alike. Its intricate interplay between soloist and orchestra continues to inspire musicians and stir the hearts of listeners worldwide. Joining Symphony Tacoma for this exceptional piece is celebrated violinist Kristin Lee.

Renowned for her virtuosic technique and deeply expressive interpretations, Lee is hailed as one of today’s most dynamic performers. She brings a fresh perspective and unparalleled energy to the stage with a repertoire spanning from classical masterworks to contemporary compositions. Lee’s dedication to musical excellence and her innate ability to connect with audiences make her a standout figure in the classical music world. Whether performing as a soloist with leading orchestras or collaborating with fellow musicians in chamber settings, Kristin Lee consistently delivers performances that leave a lasting impression, solidifying her reputation as a rising star in the classical music scene.

Closing not only the evening but also Symphony Tacoma’s 2023/24 Classic Concert Series is the timeless beauty of Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations, a cornerstone of the orchestral repertoire. This iconic and sentimental work continues to enrapture audiences with its rich melodies, vivid characterizations, and enigmatic themes. Each variation in the piece is a miniature portrait, reflecting the composer’s profound insight into human emotion and personality. From the tenderness of Nimrod to the playful exuberance of Dorabella, Elgar’s mastery of orchestration and form shines through in every bar. As one of the most beloved orchestral works of the late Romantic period, Enigma Variations remains a testament to Elgar’s genius and a perennial favorite among concertgoers worldwide.

Symphony Tacoma’s Portraits (May 11th, 7:30pm) promises to be an unforgettable evening of musical artistry and expression celebrating the culmination of another remarkable season.

Tickets for Portraits are available at the Symphony Tacoma Box Office, symphonytacoma.org, or 253-272-7264. Prices range from $24 to $89.

Symphony Tacoma’s 2023-2024 season is sponsored by Tacoma Creates. Portraits is sponsored by R.L. Ray Violin Shop, DP&C, Commencement Bank, and Classical KING-FM.

ABOUT SYMPHONY TACOMA:

Building community through music. Symphony Tacoma is a dynamic professional orchestra composed of local musicians dedicated to making great music accessible to all. Led by Music Director Sarah Ioannides, the orchestra is committed to engaging, educating, and inspiring the community through transformative musical experiences. www.symphonytacoma.org