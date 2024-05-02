 Steilacoom Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk and Steilacoom Historical Museum Association Discovery Walk – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk and Steilacoom Historical Museum Association Discovery Walk

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start Time: 9:00 AM

Enjoy a morning of healthy and fun experiences in the picturesque, historic town of Steilacoom while supporting the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry.

Our goal: $2000 for our local food bank at a time when financial support is very much needed. Suggested minimum donation of $10 per person or $20 per family.

The 5K event begins at 9 AM. Race, or walk or run the course at your leisure.

In-person registration and check-in: 8:00 AM to 8:45 AM at the Steilacoom Historical Museum patio (1801 Rainier St, near Rainier & Main St.). The 5K START and FINISH will be at Pioneer Park.
Or, pre-register for the event at this link.

https://www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org/run-walk-event/

Donors receive one ticket for each $10 donation for the 11:00 AM prize drawing and a Kiwanis gift. Need to be present to win!

But that’s not all! From 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, experience a kid and adult friendly, hands-on, educational event sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA).

On the museum grounds (Rainier & Main St) learn about:

  1. Our Steilacoom Tribe. Make beads while sipping a cup of tea prepared from local flora.
  2. How to use and identify herbs that add flavor to our cooking.
  3. Relaxing on our recently dedicated bench.
  4. A heroic pear tree that rescued the Orr Home.
  5. Two Model A Fords up close and personal.
  6. Building a bird house ($10, cash only).
  7. Planting your own heritage plant seed in a peat pot. Take it home and watch it grow.

Questions? Nancy Henderson, nehenders@comcast.net

