Steilacoom Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk and Steilacoom Historical Museum Association Discovery Walk – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.
Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start Time: 9:00 AM
Enjoy a morning of healthy and fun experiences in the picturesque, historic town of Steilacoom while supporting the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry.
Our goal: $2000 for our local food bank at a time when financial support is very much needed. Suggested minimum donation of $10 per person or $20 per family.
The 5K event begins at 9 AM. Race, or walk or run the course at your leisure.
In-person registration and check-in: 8:00 AM to 8:45 AM at the Steilacoom Historical Museum patio (1801 Rainier St, near Rainier & Main St.). The 5K START and FINISH will be at Pioneer Park.
Or, pre-register for the event at this link.
https://www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org/run-walk-event/
Donors receive one ticket for each $10 donation for the 11:00 AM prize drawing and a Kiwanis gift. Need to be present to win!
But that’s not all! From 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, experience a kid and adult friendly, hands-on, educational event sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA).
On the museum grounds (Rainier & Main St) learn about:
- Our Steilacoom Tribe. Make beads while sipping a cup of tea prepared from local flora.
- How to use and identify herbs that add flavor to our cooking.
- Relaxing on our recently dedicated bench.
- A heroic pear tree that rescued the Orr Home.
- Two Model A Fords up close and personal.
- Building a bird house ($10, cash only).
- Planting your own heritage plant seed in a peat pot. Take it home and watch it grow.
Questions? Nancy Henderson, nehenders@comcast.net
Leave a Reply