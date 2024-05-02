Nobles appointed to Workforce Education Investment Accountability, Oversight Board – The Suburban Times

Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest) was appointed to the Workforce Education Investment Accountability and Oversight Board Tuesday by the Senate Democratic Caucus.

The board was established in 2019 and is responsible for:

Providing guidance and recommendations to the Legislature on what workforce education priorities should be funded with the Workforce Education Investment Account (WEIA).

Ensuring accountability that the workforce education investments funded with WEIA are producing the intended results and effectively increasing student success and career readiness, such as by increasing retention, completion, and job placement rates.

“I look forward to serving our students in this new capacity and ensuring they have what they need to be successful in Washington state,” said Nobles, who serves as chair of the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee.

Learn more about the board here.